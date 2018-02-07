SPORTS

Campbell's Clemons passes career mark in win over Gardner-Webb

Chris Clemons seen here in 2017 became the first junior in Big South history to score 2,000 points. (Campbell University)

BOILING SPRINGS, NC (WTVD) --
Chris Clemons passed his 2,000 career point mark as Campbell defeated Gardner Webb 78-70 on Wednesday night.

Clemons became the first junior in Big South Conference history to pass the 2,000 career point barrier, during his 33-point game.

He scored the 2000th and 2001st points of his career with 1:35 to play on a two-handed slam. The 5'9 junior and former Millbrook High School star from Raleigh added a pullup three and two free throws in the final 50 seconds to extend his school-record to 14 career 30-plus point games.

Marcus Burk added 11 points for Campbell (13-12, 7-6), which ended a three-game losing streak and dealt Gardner-Webb (12-14, 7-6) its first home loss of the season.

Clemons, the nation's fifth-leading scorer, became only the 11th player in Big South records to reach the 2,000-point barrier and now has 2,006 in only 88 games.

Neither team led by more than seven for the first 39:10 before Clemons' final-minute triple.

Campbell became the first Gardner-Webb Big South foe to score more than 61 points at Paul Porter Arena this year and also finished with a 35-34 edge on the glass.

The Camels return home Saturday to host Longwood at 4:30 p.m.
