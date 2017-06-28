SPORTS

Canes see potential at prospects camp

Canes see potential at prospects camp

RALEIGH
Twenty nine guys hit the ice at the PNC Arena Wednesday to take part in the Carolina Hurricanes prospect camp. Before you get excited about seeing any of them square off with Sidney Crosby, know that it's highly unlikely - not this year anyway

The star of Canes camp this year is the team's first round draft pick Martin Necas (pronounced Neh-Chess). He's a fast offensive player with good potential. What he doesn't have is a body ready for the NHL grind. He's close to 6-feet tall and not quite 170lbs.

"I need to gain some weight, Necas said Wednesday. "I have to put kilos on my body and be stronger and be every day better and better".
Still, Canes assistant coach Rod Brind'Amour said he likes what he sees.
"I like the fact that he's a play maker. He sees the ice. You can tell. There's certain players, they get the puck, you can just see what they're thinking and they're thinking ahead of the game. I think it's just a matter of him getting the speed and strength at this level," said Brind'Amour.

Each of the eight guys drafted in this year's class are at the camp.

The Canes 2nd round pick last year Julien Gauthier has perhaps has the best chance of making the Hurricanes roster. Unlike Necas, Gauthier is already a mountain of a man and was stellar in juniors last season.

Camp runs through Saturday concluding with Summer Fest at the PNC. Included in that day's festivities is a scrimmage that's open to the public.
