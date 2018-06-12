SPORTS
Carolina brings back Jeff Daniels, complete Rod Brind'Amour's staff

RALEIGH, N.C. -- The Carolina Hurricanes are bringing back Jeff Daniels as an assistant coach.

General manager Don Waddell announced the hiring of Daniels on Monday and completed the staff for new coach Rod Brind'Amour.

The 49-year-old Daniels was an assistant with the team from 2003-08, was part of the staff that won the Stanley Cup in 2006 and has been the organization's manager of pro scouting since 2015.

He also coached the Hurricanes' AHL affiliate in Charlotte from 2008-15, and has worked in player development and scouting for Carolina.

Waddell says Brind'Amour "has a great understanding for the experience and knowledge that he brings to the table."
