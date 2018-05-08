BREAKING: Rod Brind’Amour is the coach of the Carolina Hurricanes. A source confirmed to me. Official press conference expected tomorrow — Joe Mazur (@joemazurabc11) May 8, 2018

On Tuesday, sources said the Carolina Hurricanes have hired former Hurricanes captain and Stanley Cup winner Rod Brind'Amour as the team's next head coach.The team plans to hold an introductory news conference sometime this week.Brind'Amour replaces Bill Peters who parted ways with the organization after four lackluster seasons.The Hurricanes haven't reached the playoffs since 2009.Peters compiled a career record of 137-138-53 in four seasons, after being named head coach for the Hurricanes on June 19, 2014.After retiring, Brind'Amour spent two years working in a player development role with Carolina.He spent the last seven seasons as a Hurricanes assistant coach.Bring'Amour played 20 years in the NHL, the last with the Canes.He was named captain in the 2005-06 season which ended with the franchises lone Stanley Cup Championship.