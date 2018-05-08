SPORTS

Rod Brind'Amour to be next head coach of Carolina Hurricanes, sources say

Carolina Hurricanes assistant coach Rod Brind'Amour watch from the bench during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Colorado Avalanche (Credit: AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)

By
RALEIGH (WTVD) --
On Tuesday, sources said the Carolina Hurricanes have hired former Hurricanes captain and Stanley Cup winner Rod Brind'Amour as the team's next head coach.

The team plans to hold an introductory news conference sometime this week.



Brind'Amour replaces Bill Peters who parted ways with the organization after four lackluster seasons.

The Hurricanes haven't reached the playoffs since 2009.

Peters compiled a career record of 137-138-53 in four seasons, after being named head coach for the Hurricanes on June 19, 2014.

Carolina Hurricanes head coach Bill Peters resigns
The Carolina Hurricanes announced Friday that head coach Bill Peters has resigned his position.


After retiring, Brind'Amour spent two years working in a player development role with Carolina.

He spent the last seven seasons as a Hurricanes assistant coach.

Bring'Amour played 20 years in the NHL, the last with the Canes.

He was named captain in the 2005-06 season which ended with the franchises lone Stanley Cup Championship.
