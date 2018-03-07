SPORTS

Carolina Hurricanes remove Ron Francis from GM role

RALEIGH, NC
The Carolina Hurricanes are searching for a new general manager after announcing Wednesday that Ron Francis will transition into a new role with the team.

"Since I took control of the team, I've had a good chance to be around and assess the operations," said owner Tom Dundon. "There are a lot of good people working in the organization, but I feel that a change in direction is needed when it comes to hockey personnel decisions.

"Ron is a smart and talented hockey man. I am glad that he will continue to be a part of the team, serving in this new role," Dundon added.

Francis, 55, is in his 12th season in management with the Hurricanes and has served as executive vice president and general manager for four years. Prior to his appointment as general manager, the Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., native served the team's vice president of hockey operations.

He has also performed duties as the Hurricanes' director of player development, assistant general manager and assistant coach since retiring as a player on Sept. 14, 2005.
