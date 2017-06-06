Carrboro HS girls soccer wins third straight state title

Carrboro High School's girls soccer team hasn't had to deal with postseason disappointment in years, and two weekends ago, the Jaguars rolled to a third consecutive state title with a 3-0 victory over West Stokes.Bagging two state championships in a row inherently raises expectations for more of the same. Fill the roster with 10 seniors, and that drumbeat gets really loud.These ladies shook off the pressure and rose to the occasion, earning the three-peat. Goals by Laura Sparling, Evie Joseph and Miah Araba made sure of that.Could a fourth title be ahead? That might be too much to ask, given graduation, but we asked anyway.Watch the video above for the full report.