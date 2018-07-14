SPORTS

Cary Coaching Precision hosts 10th annual football food drive camp

Cary Coaching Precision hosts 10th annual football food drive camp (WTVD)


CARY, N.C. (WTVD) --
Cary Coaching Precision hosted its 10th annual football food drive camp Saturday.

Each year the camp increases the amount of food they aim to collect. This year it collected a total of 2, 573 pounds.

The food is collected for people who need it locally, something Coach Coleman Tyrance believes is very important.

Campers are asked to bring around five cans of food to donate.

Anyone who attends the camp is able to learn fundamental football skills while also helping people who are in need of food.
