SPORTS

Cary karate instructor makes hall of fame: credits love of teaching

Cary's Anthony Letourneau

By
CARY, North Carolina (WTVD) --
The American Martial Arts Alliance only recognizes 250 martial artists in its "Who's Who Hall of Fame," and Cary's Anthony Letourneau is among them.

Letourneau is owner and instructor at Karate International of Cary and his list of accomplishments include a 7th-degree black belt in Sanshinkai karate, 3rd-degree black belt in Jujitsu, and an induction into the American Martial Arts Association Karate Hall of Fame.

But for all his awards, he says his biggest accomplishment is the admiration of his students.

"It's not for the recognition, to be in the hall of fame," Letourneau said. "It's for - I see the faces of my students when they come in and then when they leave they always say 'I'm glad I came.'"

You can watch Letourneau instructing his class on Facebook Live here.

"I tell my students 'I don't want you to come here to be perfect.' I want you to come in here and try," he said.

"The pursuit of perfection, it's not always an end result; it's not always a goal and I love it when they get that 'aha moment' in their eyes," he said.

EMBED More News Videos

Stephanie learns karate

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
sportsCaryWake County
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SPORTS
Coach K to have right knee replaced; Duke cancels trip to Dominican Republic
Raleigh resident near the top at PGA Championship
Rookie QB Watson shines in Texans' 27-17 loss to Panthers
Cam sits, Byrd shines as Panthers beat Texans 27-17
More Sports
Top Stories
Trump says maybe his 'fire and fury' warning wasn't tough enough
NC woman on Honduras return: 'I will never go to Central America'
Raleigh resident near the top at PGA Championship
Apex Barbecue Road closed until August 18
Father uses recent I-Team stories to push for motorcycle change
Boiling water poured on 11-year-old's face at sleepover
Infant strangles on improperly secured carrier seat strap
Resident asks NC county to replace Confederate statue
Show More
Acquitted ex-Tulsa officer volunteers at sheriff's office
Highway Patrol releases picture of vehicle in deadly Wake County hit-and-run
Rocky Mount man murdered, police searching for suspect
14-year-old missing in Fayetteville
Man arrested after breaking into 14 cars, police say
More News
Photos
'Ninja Warrior' course a big hit in the Triangle
PHOTOS: Football camps open in the Triangle
PHOTOS: Durham Downtown YMCA evacuated
PHOTOS: New Holy Name of Jesus Cathedral in Raleigh
More Photos