The American Martial Arts Alliance only recognizes 250 martial artists in its "Who's Who Hall of Fame," and Cary's Anthony Letourneau is among them.Letourneau is owner and instructor at Karate International of Cary and his list of accomplishments include a 7th-degree black belt in Sanshinkai karate, 3rd-degree black belt in Jujitsu, and an induction into the American Martial Arts Association Karate Hall of Fame.But for all his awards, he says his biggest accomplishment is the admiration of his students."It's not for the recognition, to be in the hall of fame," Letourneau said. "It's for - I see the faces of my students when they come in and then when they leave they always say 'I'm glad I came.'""I tell my students 'I don't want you to come here to be perfect.' I want you to come in here and try," he said."The pursuit of perfection, it's not always an end result; it's not always a goal and I love it when they get that 'aha moment' in their eyes," he said.