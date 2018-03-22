SPORTS

Celebration of life for Woody Durham scheduled at UNC

EMBED </>More Videos

The family of former North Carolina announcer Woody Durham will join the school in a celebration of his life.

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. --
The family of former North Carolina play-by-play announcer Woody Durham will join the school in a celebration of his life.

A statement from the school on Thursday says the service is scheduled for April 8 at 2 p.m. in Carmichael Arena.
Woody Durham, voice of the Tar Heels, dies at 76
On Wednesday, the family of Woody Durham, the former voice of the Tar Heels, announced that he had died at the age of 76.


The scheduled hour-long memorial service is open to the public. Seating is first-come, first-served except for reserved seats for Carolina basketball and football lettermen. Arena doors will open at 1 p.m.

Durham, who was the voice of the Tar Heels from 1971 to 2011, died on March 7 of complications of a neurocognitive disorder. He was 76.


Durham called more than 1,800 games, including 23 football bowl games, 13 men's basketball Final Fours and six national championship games, including the NCAA title-winning seasons in 1982, 1993, 2005 and 2009.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
sportssportsuncunc basketballChapel Hill
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Thank you, UMBC: Little Caesars giving away free pizza
UNC pays tribute to Woody Durham before tipoff vs. Syracuse
Woody Durham, former voice of Tar Heels, dead at 76
Kobe Bryant scores Oscar for 'Dear Basketball'
More sports
SPORTS
Carolina beats Coyotes 6-5 after giving up weird goal
Dream lives for Sister Jean as Loyola-Chicago advances to Elite Eight
Cam Ward accidentally scores on himself after dragging puck stuck in equipment into net
Duke begins practice in Omaha, awaits Orange
More Sports
Top Stories
Troubleshooter: Restaurant owner gets $70K back in overcharged electric bills
Judge sets $100K bond for mother arrested for allegedly giving baby marijuana
EMT aids woman during medical emergency at Raleigh movie theater
Teenage girl in critical condition after Raleigh apartment fire
Maryland school shooting victim 'brain dead,' being taken off life support
H.R. McMaster out as national security adviser, President Trump announces
Durham man arrested on child porn charges
I-Team: Judge orders owners of Woodlake Dam to pay $161M after lawsuit
Show More
Possible person of interest named in death of Garner mom
Apex sees string of car break-ins
Durham police: 17-year-old's death ruled case of self-defense
Fort Bragg soldier who died in altercation with another soldier ID'd
Durham Police seek orange-masked suspect in BB&T robbery
More News
Top Video
News Digest for Thursday, March 22, 2018
Restaurant's hilarious poster seeks return of stolen sock monkey
Woman thanked for comforting stranger's toddler at Target
EMT aids woman during medical emergency at Raleigh movie theater
More Video