Charlotte to host NBA All-Star game in 2019

CHARLOTTE, North Carolina (WTVD) --
The NBA is returning the All-Star game to Charlotte in 2019 after the repeal of North Carolina's controversial law restricting the rights of LGBT people.

The Charlotte Observer reports the NBA and the City of Charlotte have finalized the details and will make the official announcement later today.

The NBA moved the 2017 All-Star Game out of Charlotte because it felt the law known as House Bill 2 was discriminatory.

Gay-rights advocates and the American Civil Liberties Union have denounced the North Carolina legislation to undo HB2 as inadequate.

