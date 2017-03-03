Clemons pours in 33, Campbell beats Radford 66-50

Chris Clemons scored 33 points and Campbell is heading to the Big South Conference Championship final for the first time since 1994 after a 66-50 win over Radford on Friday at the Winthrop Coliseum.Andrew Eudy added a career-high 14 points and Shane Whitfield 11 for the seventh-seeded Camels (17-16), who will play at either top-seeded Winthrop or 4th seed Gardner-Webb in Sunday's 1:00 p.m. title game."I'm really proud of the team, I thought they played really well," said Campbell head coach Kevin McGeehan. "Just an incredible amount of poise out there, calmness and an understanding of how we could win the game. That's not easy to do if you're not a very experienced team in a playoff atmosphere. I'm proud of our defensive effort. We really controlled it. To win a game by 16 and go 6-for-23 from 3, that means you must have played some pretty good defense."Playing without injured senior guard Kyre' Hamer, the Camels held sixth seed Radford (14-18) to just 30.6 percent shooting (19-62) and finished with a 42-34 edge on the glass against the top rebounding team in the league.Ed Polite, Jr., led Radford, which eliminated third seed Liberty 56-52 on Thursday, with 14 points and 8 rebounds, but went scoreless the final 12:20. Christian Bradford added 12 points.One day after scoring a Big South and school record 51 points in Campbell's 81-79 upset of second-seeded UNC Asheville, Clemons, the former Raleigh Millbrook star, became the first player in league tournament history to record back-to-back 30-plus point games. He made 11-of-20 shots Friday, including 4-of-9 threes, and 7-of-9 from the line, while matching his career high with 9 rebounds and dealing 4 assists.With 111 points through three games, Clemons has shattered the tournament scoring record (92), set by Winthrop's Mark Hailey in 1993.Campbell win play top-seeded Winthrop at 1 p.m. for the conference championship and a bid to the NCAA tournament. The game will be on ESPN.