SPORTS

Clemons scores 27 as Campbell rolls to 108-44 win

Chris Clemons soars in for two of his 27 points in just 20 minutes of action Monday night. (Bennett Scarborough via Campbell University)

BUIES CREEK, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Chris Clemons scored 27 points in just 20 minutes of action and Jon Ander Cuadra added a career-high 16, including three 3-pointers, to help Campbell cruise to a 108-44 win over Columbia International on Monday night.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Clemons, a junior guard from Raleigh, made 10 of 15 field-goal attempts, including 4-of-8 3s, and had five assists. The 5-foot-9 junior has 1,526 career points in 67 games. He moved into 11th place on Campbell's all-time scoring list, 5th in the Division I era (since '77-78).

It was Campbell's largest margin of victory in Gore Arena, which opened in 2008, and the fourth-highest point total in the program's history.

Clemons scored seven points, and Shane Whitfield added all of his six points, during a 19-6 run to open the game and the Camels never trailed. Clemons hit a 3-pointer to push the lead to 20 points midway through the first half and Campbell (1-1) led 49-22 at the break.

Druw Rollins had 13 points and Micah Banks scored 12 for Columbia International, a member of the National Christian College Athletic Association.

Campbell hit 13 3-pointers, shot 61 percent from the field and scored 33 points off 22 Rams turnovers.

Clemons followed Friday's season-opening 39-point effort with his 41st 20-plus point outing in just 68 games. On Monday night, he made 10-of-15 shots, 4-of-8 from 3-point range, dealt 5 assists and had 2 steals.

Freshman Brooks Cluxton came off the bench to grab a game-high 10 rebounds in 19 minutes. Cory Gensler, Jordan Whitfield, and Mogga Lado added 8 points apiece for CU.

Campbell returns to action Saturday in a 7 p.m. start at UNC Wilmington.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
sportscampbell universitycollege basketballharnett county newsBuies CreekHarnett County
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SPORTS
Teravainen scores 3 in 3rd as Hurricanes beat Stars 5-1
Former Fayetteville St. coach Jeff Capel Jr. dies of ALS
NCCU falls short at Evansville, 68-55
Duke is No. 1 in first regular-season AP Top 25; MSU is No. 2
More Sports
Top Stories
Ex-workers describe 'selling sex' at Youngsville call center
Raleigh man accuses officer of excessive force
Friends remember slain Fayetteville nightclub owner
3 Cumberland County men arrested in robbery, rape case
911 call reveals chilling moments of Raleigh I-440 shooting
Raleigh woman behind #MeAt14 social media movement
Virtual kidnapping scam targets Raleigh dad for $5,100
Burlington Police seek 2nd suspect in teen's murder
Show More
Sheriff: 5 arrested, trafficking 14K bags of heroin
Former Fayetteville St. coach Jeff Capel Jr. dies of ALS
15-year-old shot to death south of Lillington
NC family wins battle over $54K in Medicaid deductibles
Two trapped in car following crash in Fayetteville
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: The Biltmore is decorated for Christmas
Load of ham spills in Wayne County truck crash
PHOTOS: Adorable pups up for adoption
PHOTOS: 2017 CMA Awards red carpet fashion
More Photos