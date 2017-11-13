Clemons scores 27 as Campbell rolls to 108-44 win

Chris Clemons scored 27 points in just 20 minutes of action and Jon Ander Cuadra added a career-high 16, including three 3-pointers, to help Campbell cruise to a 108-44 win over Columbia International on Monday night.Clemons, a junior guard from Raleigh, made 10 of 15 field-goal attempts, including 4-of-8 3s, and had five assists. The 5-foot-9 junior has 1,526 career points in 67 games. He moved into 11th place on Campbell's all-time scoring list, 5th in the Division I era (since '77-78).It was Campbell's largest margin of victory in Gore Arena, which opened in 2008, and the fourth-highest point total in the program's history.Clemons scored seven points, and Shane Whitfield added all of his six points, during a 19-6 run to open the game and the Camels never trailed. Clemons hit a 3-pointer to push the lead to 20 points midway through the first half and Campbell (1-1) led 49-22 at the break.Druw Rollins had 13 points and Micah Banks scored 12 for Columbia International, a member of the National Christian College Athletic Association.Campbell hit 13 3-pointers, shot 61 percent from the field and scored 33 points off 22 Rams turnovers.Clemons followed Friday's season-opening 39-point effort with his 41st 20-plus point outing in just 68 games. On Monday night, he made 10-of-15 shots, 4-of-8 from 3-point range, dealt 5 assists and had 2 steals.Freshman Brooks Cluxton came off the bench to grab a game-high 10 rebounds in 19 minutes. Cory Gensler, Jordan Whitfield, and Mogga Lado added 8 points apiece for CU.Campbell returns to action Saturday in a 7 p.m. start at UNC Wilmington.