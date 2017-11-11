SPORTS

Coach K gets 1000th win at Duke

Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski speaks to reporters during the Blue Devils NCAA college basketball media day Tuesday in Durham. (Gerry Broome)

DURHAM, North Carolina (WTVD) --
On Saturday night Duke men's basketball coach, Mike Krzyzewski, earned his 1000th win at Duke.

The Blue Devils beat Utah Valley 99-69.

Krzyzewski, is the winningest coach in men's Division I.

