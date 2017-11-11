Coach K gets 1000th win at Duke

DURHAM, North Carolina (WTVD) --On Saturday night Duke men's basketball coach, Mike Krzyzewski, earned his 1000th win at Duke.
The Blue Devils beat Utah Valley 99-69.
Krzyzewski, is the winningest coach in men's Division I.
Watch the full ceremony below:
