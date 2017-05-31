Coach K has busy summer plans for new-look Blue Devils

At his annual K Academy Camp, Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski addressed the media and providing a schedule update.Summer plans now include an international trip for the 2017 version of the Blue Devils. Duke will play in the Dominican Republic while FIBA hosts the Tournament of the Americas.The trip is still coming together, but Coach K thinks it will span eight days and include games against the Dominican National Team and a few closed scrimmages."We have so many new guys, I think that will be how we are from now on," Krzyzewski said.Duke has one returning starter in Grayson Allen who will be the only senior on the roster."It gives Grayson a chance to be a leader," Krzyzewski said. "Give our freshman an opportunity to play against good competition."K said the trip, which includes up to 10 practices, will also give him a more realistic look at what the team will look like in August.