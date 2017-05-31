SPORTS

Coach K has busy summer plans for new-look Blue Devils

EMBED </>More Videos

Coach K speaks to the media at his camp Wednesday.

By
DURHAM, North Carolina (WTVD) --
At his annual K Academy Camp, Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski addressed the media and providing a schedule update.

Summer plans now include an international trip for the 2017 version of the Blue Devils. Duke will play in the Dominican Republic while FIBA hosts the Tournament of the Americas.

The trip is still coming together, but Coach K thinks it will span eight days and include games against the Dominican National Team and a few closed scrimmages.

"We have so many new guys, I think that will be how we are from now on," Krzyzewski said.

Duke has one returning starter in Grayson Allen who will be the only senior on the roster.

"It gives Grayson a chance to be a leader," Krzyzewski said. "Give our freshman an opportunity to play against good competition."

K said the trip, which includes up to 10 practices, will also give him a more realistic look at what the team will look like in August.

WANT TO HEAR MORE? 30-plus minutes of Coach K in Joe Mazur's video
Related Topics:
sportsDuke Blue DevilsDurham
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SPORTS
The NBA's biggest celebrity fans
Raleigh women's rugby team to play for national title
Game ball delivered by drone in soccer match
Even in his third Stanley Cup Final, Predators coach Peter Laviolette still relishes underdog role
More Sports
Top Stories
4 students ID'd in Wakefield High School noose incident
Number of confirmed Zika cases on the rise in Wake Co.
Bill to expand NC's 'revenge porn' law advances
Millbrook Road repair to take 4 days, City of Raleigh says
Trump likely to withdraw US from Paris climate accord
Work at site of downtown Raleigh fire at standstill
Family of missing 83-year-old desperate for answers
Show More
Students upset by anti-LGBT flier at Mebane high school
Orange Co. School Board to vote on Confederate flag ban
Boost to the military: What Trump's budget means for NC
NC website company claims it hasn't been paid $18K
Police: 2 NC teens used dating site to steal men's cars
More News
Top Video
News Digest for Wednesday, May 31, 2017
Orange Co. School Board to vote on Confederate flag ban
Family of missing 83-year-old desperate for answers
Number of confirmed Zika cases on the rise in Wake Co.
More Video