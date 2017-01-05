Coach K 'ready' for back surgery, bids farewell to team

The Duke Blue Devils gave Coach Mike Krzyzewski something to remember as he leaves to undergo surgery. Duke beat Georgia Tech 110-57 Wednesday night, Coach K's last game until he returns from surgery.Friday, Coach K will go under the knife for back surgery. ABC11's Joe Mazur was with Coach K after Wednesday's game, where he shared his final thoughts before his procedure.The winningest men's basketball coach looked like the same guy he's always been at Cameron on Wednesday night. Other times, Krzyzewski was in obvious pain, limping to the finish line.Krzyzewski will be out close to a month if all goes as planned. He won't rush a return, having learned from his past ailments."I'm ready to have this taken care of," Krzyzewski said in a post-game press conference.Duke will surely continue to win in Krzyzewski's absence. His presence is going nowhere.