SPORTS

Coach K says he is returning to coach Duke Saturday vs. Pitt

Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski reacts during a basketball game in Durham, N.C. (Gerry Broome)

DURHAM, North Carolina --
Mike Krzyzewski says he is returning this weekend to coach his Duke Blue Devils.

The Hall of Fame coach made the announcement Thursday night on his weekly radio show that he will make his return Saturday against Pittsburgh after back surgery kept him out for four weeks.

His return falls in line with the four-week timeline the school projected when his leave of absence was announced on Jan. 2.

Duke (17-5, 5-4 Atlantic Coast Conference) went 4-3 with associate head coach Jeff Capel running the team in Krzyzewski's absence. The No. 21 Blue Devils won two road games in 48 hours - at Wake Forest and at No. 20 Notre Dame - after losing three of their first five games without the winningest men's coach in Division I history.
