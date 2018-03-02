SPORTS

College GameDay returns to Cameron for UNC at Duke

All eyes will be on Durham on Saturday night when UNC visits Duke.

DURHAM, NC (WTVD) --
ESPN's College GameDay returns to Cameron Indoor Stadium for the eighth time Saturday ahead of the Duke vs. UNC rivalry matchup.

GameDay's Jay Williams, a former Blue Devil, is all too familiar with the rivalry and knows he will get backlash no matter who he picks to win the game.

The show will air at 11 a.m. Saturday morning on ESPN.

It is the 247th meeting between Duke and North Carolina, with Carolina leading the all-time series 136-110.
