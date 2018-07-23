SPORTS

Cubs give child a baseball to right a wrong by another fan

EMBED </>More Videos

The Cubs later delivered two baseballs to the boy. (WTVD)

CHICAGO --
A man, who appeared to have taken a ball away from a kid at a Chicago Cubs game, had actually helped him get one earlier in the game.

Chicago Cubs first base coach Will Venable flipped a foul ball to a young fan during the fourth inning of Sunday's game at Wrigley Field, but the ball bounced beneath the seat.

The guy behind him jumped on the opportunity, grabbed the ball and handed it over to his wife.


But don't worry, nearby fans said what the internet saw wasn't the real story.

A man named Chuck, who was sitting to the left of the man who grabbed the ball, said that the man had already helped that kid get a ball earlier in the game, and is actually a great guy.


The Cubs ended up delivering two baseballs to the kid, one of which was signed by All-Star second baseman Javy Baez.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsbaseballChicago Cubs
SPORTS
Offensive lineman Tyler Larsen gets 2-year extension
Chris Paul donates $2.5 million to Wake Forest University
Panthers lineman Amini Silatolu tears meniscus in practice
Steve Smith Sr. 'felt trapped, inferior and alone' during NFL career
UNC suspends 13 football players for selling school-issued Nike Jordan shoes
More Sports
Top Stories
Kroger to close remaining Triangle-area stores earlier than planned
Fetus found on plane from Charlotte was result of teen's miscarriage
'Hamilton' tickets at DPAC are going on sale next week
Groom rescues struggling swimmer moments after beach wedding
'Firenado' appears during blaze at UK plastics factory
Chris Paul donates $2.5 million to Wake Forest University
Police investigating robbery at First Citizens Bank near Cameron Village
Mom tests positive for opiates from poppy seed bagel
Show More
WCPSS nursing change has these parents fuming
How Mickey Mouse and friends can help your kid sleep
'I warned him:' Grandma shoots partially-exposed man at home
California HS coach accused of having sex with students
Police: 2 men escape mental health care home to party
More News