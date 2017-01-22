Current, former MLB players die in separate Dominican crashes

Authorities in the Dominican Republic say that Kansas City Royals pitcher Yordano Ventura and former major leaguer Andy Marte both have died in separate traffic accidents.Highway patrol spokesman Jacobo Mateo says Ventura, 25, died on a highway leading to the town of Juan Adrian, about 40 miles northwest of Santo Domingo. He says it's not clear if Ventura was driving.Metropolitan traffic authorities say Marte died when a car he was driving hit a house along a road between San Francisco de Macoris and Pimentel, about 95 miles north of the capital.According to Baseball America, Marte was playing winter league baseball forLas Aguilas Cibaenas."We are deeply saddened to learn of the tragic passing of Andy Marte and Yordano Ventura. It's never easy to lose a member of our fraternity, and there are no words to describe the feeling of losing two young men in the prime of their lives," MLB Players Association executive director Tony Clark said in a statement. "Our thoughts and prayers go out to their families, friends, teammates and fans throughout the United States and Latin America."Detroit Tigers slugger Miguel Cabrera was one of many major league players to mourn Marte and Ventura on Sunday."Two unfortunate losses, not only for Dominican Republic, but for the whole Latin América people," Cabrera told ESPNdeportes.com."I feel a lot of sadness because they were friends of mine. I'm sending my condolences to their families. The whole baseball world is in mourning," Cabrera said.With the fitting nickname of "Ace," Ventura burst onto the baseball scene with a 100 mph fastball and an explosive attitude to match. He was a fierce competitor always willing to challenge hitters inside, then deal with the ramifications when they decided to charge the mound.Not surprisingly, he quickly became a fan favorite as Kansas City embraced baseball once again.Marte played the past two seasons for the KT Wiz of the Korean Baseball Organization. He last played in the majors with the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2014.Marte's final major league appearance came in a game started by Ventura. According to Baseball Reference, Marte appeared as a pinch hitter on Aug. 6, 2014, striking out to end the game. Marte didn't face Ventura, who was the winning pitcher.