Dale Earnhardt Jr.: "America is created by immigrants"

Dale Earnhardt Jr. listens to a question about his concussion while addressing the media at Watkins Glen International racetrack during practice (Mel Evans)

Charlotte (WTVD) --
NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. is weighing in on President Donald Trump's controversial refugee ban.

Taking to Twitter, Earnhardt responded to a fan's tweet by saying: "My fam immigrated from Germany in 1700s escaping religious persecution. America is created by immigrants."


Trump's order indefinitely blocks Syrian refugees from coming to the United States, and it suspends immigration from six other countries still struggling to defeat terrorists within their borders: Iraq, Yemen, Somalia, Iran, Libya and Sudan.

Since posting, Earnhardt's tweet has received more than 1,00 retweets and 2,000 likes.

Earnhardt's fans have been weighing in on Twitter to his tweet.
