SPORTS

Dean Smith personal papers collection gifted to UNC library

EMBED </>More Videos

Some personal items and papers from legendary coach Dean Smith were donated to UNC's Wilson Library.

CHAPEL HILL, North Carolina (WTVD) --
The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill said Thursday that the UNC-Chapel Hill Libraries received a gift of personal records belonging to late basketball coaching legend Dean Smith.

The nearly 12,000-item collection offers a closer look at Smith the man and includes photographs, correspondence, newspaper clippings and more.

The items will be part of the Southern Historical Collection at the Wilson Special Collections Library.

If you'd like to view the collection, it's recommended that you make an appointment via email at wilsonlibrary@unc.edu or by calling (919) 962-3765.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
sportsunc basketballunclibrariesChapel HillOrange County
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
No. 13 UNC focused on improvement heading Davidson game
Doeren: 'Heart at NC State,' will not take Tennessee job
Dave Doeren turns down Vols to remain at NC State
Will he stay or will he go? Doeren considering Tennessee
More Sports
Top Stories
DAY FOUR: Authorities intensify search for Mariah Woods
Immigrant found not guilty in Kate Steinle murder trial
Baby drowns in bucket at North Hollywood gym, witnesses say
81-year-old charged with murdering wife in Cumberland Co
Apex man arrested on 12 child sex crime charges
Earthquake reported along East Coast, felt in NYC area
Wake County mother charged after 3-year-old child dies
Man sentenced to 24 years for Fayetteville rape cases
Show More
'The Andy Griffith Show's' Jim Nabors dies at age 87
One of two stolen dogs reunited with Durham owner
1 of the Triangle's newest roads needs to be repaired
Officials: TX teacher had sex, smoked pot with student
Homeowner returns home during break-in, exchanges gunfire with suspects
More News
Top Video
News Digest for Thursday, Nov. 30, 2017
New program eases challenges for military children
Wilson Waffle House worker saves choking customer
1 of the Triangle's newest roads needs to be repaired
More Video