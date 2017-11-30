The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill said Thursday that the UNC-Chapel Hill Libraries received a gift of personal records belonging to late basketball coaching legend Dean Smith.The nearly 12,000-item collection offers a closer look at Smith the man and includes photographs, correspondence, newspaper clippings and more.The items will be part of the Southern Historical Collection at the Wilson Special Collections Library.If you'd like to view the collection, it's recommended that you make an appointment via email ator by calling (919) 962-3765.