Happy birthday, Mama Watson! Deshaun buys his mother her 'first official car'

Deshaun Watson buys his mom a new Jaguar for birthday. (Twitter/DeshaunWatson4)

HOUSTON, Texas --
There is the old cliché and a line that goes, "Mama, loving you is like food to my soul."

Yes, it is.

For the Texans first-round draft pick Deshaun Watson, his mother, Deann, has been one of his biggest supporters in life.

"I just do what a mother's supposed to do," Deann told ESPN. "That's love their children and support them in whatever they do."

On Saturday, Deshaun did what a son is supposed to do: return the love.

"Happy birthday Mama! I love you and you deserve your first official car! Enjoy it! Had to cop her the '17 Jag," he wrote on Twitter.



Deann was diagnosed with tongue cancer when Deshaun was in high school. Her diagnosis required doctors to surgically remove her tongue.

Even through her battles, Deann found a way to provide for her family. Deshaun was brought to tears shortly after the draft while reading a letter from her.



"My mom, she's my rock," Deshaun said on Friday. "She's the one that raised me. Single-parent mom of four kids and the struggles that we went through, it was tough. My whole family plays a big part of my support cast, and it's just been awesome to have them in my life."

