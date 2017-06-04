IRONMAN

Diane Wilson completes in Raleigh Half Ironman

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image wtvd"><span>WTVD</span></div><span class="caption-text">Diane Wilson crossing the Raleigh Half Ironman finish line.</span></div>
ABC11 Together highlights the strength of human spirit, good deeds, community needs, and how our viewers can help.
RALEIGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Thousands of people competed in Sunday's Raleigh Half Ironman, including ACB11's Diane Wilson.

For Diane, the event was more than just exercise, it was doing something for herself.

"I wanted to do something totally crazy and out of my comfort zone," Diane said. "I really wanted to do something just for myself... I put my family's needs first, my work needs first, but I never took the time to do something that would make ME happy."

RELATED: TROUBLESHOOTER DIANE WILSON TO COMPETE IN RALEIGH'S HALF IRONMAN

Overall, our Troubleshooter ranked 772 out of 1817.

See her stats here.

Diane was greeted at the finish line by her family...


and by some of her ABC11 family.



After the event, Diane tweeted about her accomplishment, saying it wasn't easy but she's glad she did it.



Congratulations to everyone who participated in the Raleigh Half Ironman.
