Diane Wilson completes Raleigh Half Ironman

I did it!!! Not one easy thing about it, but I went after a goal and finished. Thanks for all the support! https://t.co/p3iAXOlPve — Diane Wilson (@DWilsonABC11) June 4, 2017

Thousands of people competed in Sunday's Raleigh Half Ironman, including ACB11's Diane Wilson.For Diane, the event was more than just exercise, it was doing something for herself."I wanted to do something totally crazy and out of my comfort zone," Diane said. "I really wanted to do something just for myself... I put my family's needs first, my work needs first, but I never took the time to do something that would make ME happy."Overall, our Troubleshooter ranked 772 out of 1817.Diane was greeted at the finish line by her family...and by some of her ABC11 family.After the event, Diane tweeted about her accomplishment, saying it wasn't easy but she's glad she did it.Congratulations to everyone who participated in the Raleigh Half Ironman.