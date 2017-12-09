  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
    Full Story
  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays
SPORTS

Dorn's double-double sends N.C. State past UMKC 88-69

RALEIGH --
Torin Dorn had 22 points and a career-high 17 rebounds to help North Carolina State beat Missouri-Kansas City 88-69 on Saturday afternoon.

The Wolfpack pulled away with a 22-2 run late in the first half on the way to a 47-24 lead at halftime. N.C. State (8-2) scored on eight consecutive possessions during the spurt, getting baskets from six players.

Markell Johnson added 17 points for the Wolfpack, who never trailed in their lone scheduled home game of the season at Reynolds Coliseum. Braxton Beverly scored 12 points and Allerik Freeman had 10 for N.C. State.

UMKC shot 5 of 27 from 3-point range and missed 14 of 15 shots in one stretch as the Wolfpack blew open the game.

Aleer Leek tied a career high with 15 points to lead UMKC (3-8), which cut N.C. State's lead to 11 points late in the second half.

Xavier Bishop and Marco Smith scored 12 points each for the Kangaroos.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
sportsNC State Wolfpackcollege basketballRaleigh
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Dorn's double-double sends N.C. State past UMKC 88-69
Ky Bowman scores 30 points as Boston College hands first loss to No. 1 Duke
Boston College upsets No. 1 Duke 89-84
Williams returns as Hurricanes visit Kings
More Sports
Top Stories
Winter Weather Advisory: Watch out for black ice tonight
Sheriff: Man stabbed to death in Orange County
Multiple crews battle house fire in Wake County
Firefighters pull woman from Raleigh house fire
Second arrest made in Durham attempted murder case
ABC11 viewers share their snow pictures
Snow: NC reports more than 15,000 power outages
Rocky Mount man wins $25,000 a year for life
Show More
I-Team digs for answers as Triangle mail problems continue
Durham driver shot by someone in trailing car
'Booze It and Lose It' campaign underway for the holidays
NCCU football coach takes job at Rice University
ACA sign-up events scheduled in Wake County
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Snow falling across North Carolina
Meet the 29 women vying for Arie's heart on 'The Bachelor'
PHOTOS: Governor's Mansion decks the halls
PHOTOS: Thomas Fire explodes across Ventura County
More Photos