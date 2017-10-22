SPORTS

Double Dutch Aerobics stops in Durham

DURHAM (WTVD) --
World Champion Double Dutcher and her husband are on a mission to fight obesity.

The couple is doing so through their company Double Dutch Aerobics.

They're hoping to fight obesity in adults by jumping.

Clark said she can teach anyone to Double Dutch in just one minute.

They are currently on their second tour going around to different cities teaching people the sport.

Their second tour includes 30 cities, and on Sunday, they were in Durham for their latest stop.

