Duke and UNC lose on same day while ranked in top 10

Saw this stat on @espn: "This is just the 3rd time both Duke & UNC have lost on the same day as top-10 ranked teams." #abc11 — Ngozi_ABC11 (@Ngozi_ABC11) December 31, 2016

It was not a good day for Triangle basketball Saturday as both Duke and UNC lost on the same day, and while ranked in the Associated Press top 10. It's only the third time that's ever happened.In Blacksburg, Justin Bibbs scored 18 points to lead Virginia Tech to an 89-75 upset of No. 5 Duke in the Atlantic Coast Conference opener for both teams.Bibbs broke out of a season-long slump, hitting 6 of 9 from the field, including a season-high four 3-pointers for the Hokies (12-1, 1-0), who won their eighth straight game.Virginia Tech snapped a nine-game losing streak to Duke (12-2, 0-1), which played without preseason All-America Grayson Allen, who was suspended indefinitely by Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski after tripping an Elon player on Dec. 21 - the third such incident in Allen's career.The Hokies led from start to finish, jumping out to a 47-31 halftime lead. The Blue Devils got as close to 52-41 in the second half after a 3-pointer by Luke Kennard with 15:29 remaining, but got no closer.Ahmed Hill had 17 points for Virginia Tech, which shot 55.2 percent (32 of 58).Kennard paced the Blue Devils with 34 points.In Atlanta, Josh Okogie scored 26 points, Ben Lammers had 11 points and 11 rebounds, and Georgia Tech pulled off a major upset with a 75-63 victory over No. 9 North Carolina - also the ACC opener for both teams.Justin Jackson finished with 16 points and Nate Britt scored 13 for the Tar Heels, who committed a season-high 20 turnovers. North Carolina (12-3, 0-1) never led after Okogie hit two free throws with 11:59 remaining.In its first season under coach Josh Pastner, Georgia Tech (9-4, 1-0) has the league's youngest and least experienced roster, and the Yellow Jackets didn't beat North Carolina A&T until the closing minutes on Wednesday. North Carolina A&T is 1-12.Josh Heath scored 15 points and Quinton Stephens had 11 for Georgia Tech.The Tar Heels, who lost to Villanova in the national title game last season, had won three straight overall and seven straight in the series, but they shot poorly, missing 21 of 26 3-point attempts and hitting just 33 percent overall.North Carolina had a big advantage in the stands as their fans outnumbered Georgia Tech's about three to one. The Tar Heels gave them few chances to get charged up.