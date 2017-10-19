SPORTS

Duke basketball player has a passion for fashion

EMBED </>More Videos

Erin Mathias has a passion for fashion. she even held her own fashion show on campus.

By
DURHAM, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Duke senior basketball player Erin Mathias is entering her final season with the Blue Devils.

This summer, Mathias spent time doing more than just playing basketball. In two months she created a fashion line called "Erin Mathias Designs."

Mathias said she's always had a passion for two things: basketball and fashion.

In September, she hosted her first fashion show showcasing her designs.

Mathias said she's happy to be able to express herself both on the court and through fashion.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
sportsDuke Blue DevilsfashionDurhamDurham County
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SPORTS
﻿Chapel Hill declares first pickleball tournament a success
Krzyzewski on anthem: "I would hope we would stand..."
Panthers WR Benjamin leaves practice with knee issue
Teravainen's 2 goals lift Hurricanes to 5-3 win over Oilers
More Sports
Top Stories
How Raleigh police have solved 6 old murder cases in 9 months
Restaurant owner wants pig statue thief to come forward
I-Team: Hand-washing, food temperatures biggest missteps at State Fair
Two Cumberland County schools tested for Gen-X
Kelly defends Trump's call to war widow, rips congresswoman
Michael Peterson's former stepdaughter wants her $25M
Leaders wait to learn whether Triangle is Amazon's pick
Who is Richard Spencer? His ties to the Triangle
Show More
Man found murdered southwest of Fuquay-Varina
Out of control SUV hits shopper coming out of Food Lion
I-Team: Loophole in law allows school buses to go uninspected
Police: Teacher hit in the face with brick after dispute
Restaurant under fire for serving Popeyes chicken
More News
Top Video
Restaurant owner wants pig statue thief to come forward
Two Cumberland County schools tested for Gen-X
How Raleigh police have solved 6 old murder cases in 9 months
Durham man who spread happiness with donuts dies at 46
More Video