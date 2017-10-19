Duke basketball player has a passion for fashion

Duke senior basketball player Erin Mathias is entering her final season with the Blue Devils.This summer, Mathias spent time doing more than just playing basketball. In two months she created a fashion line called "Erin Mathias Designs."Mathias said she's always had a passion for two things: basketball and fashion.In September, she hosted her first fashion show showcasing her designs.Mathias said she's happy to be able to express herself both on the court and through fashion.