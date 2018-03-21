Duke faces Syracuse for third time in Sweet 16

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=3242817" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Coach K full interview prior to Sweet Sixteen game against Syracuse

The Duke Blue Devils have left for Omaha, Nebraska as they prepare to face ACC rival Syracuse in the NCAA tournament's Sweet Sixteen on Friday night at 9:30 p.m.The Regional Semifinal game will be the third meeting between the two schools.Duke beat Syracuse in their last Sweet Sixteen meeting in 1998, 80-67.Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski said he thinks the Devils are hitting their stride at the right time.But, it could be difficult to crush the Orange.Eleventh-seeded Syracuse has won their first three games in the Midwest Region with close, low scoring victories over Arizona State, TCU, and third-seeded Michigan State.Syracuse is holding their opponents to just under 54 points a game.Duke could be a bigger obstacle for Syracuse.The Blue Devils easily won their first two games in the tournament over Iona and Rhode Island.About a month ago in Durham, Duke cruised past the Cuse 60-44 behind Marvin Bagley III's 19 points, with Wendell Carter Jr. adding 16.But Coach K knows that his players will have to be prepared to face an improved team.