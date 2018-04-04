Duke point guard Duval says he is going pro

Duke freshman Trevon Duval will join teammate Marvin Bagley III in leaving Durham, North Carolina, after just one college basketball season."We wish Trevon the very best," Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski said in a statement on Wednesday. "He showed unbelievable improvement, especially at the end of the year. His athleticism and his ability to guard at the next level will help him. We know that great things will happen for Trevon as he embarks on his pro career and will be watching and supporting him every step of the way."Team spokesman Mike DeGeorge said the point guard plans to hire an agent.Blue Devils frosh Wendell Carter Jr. and Gary Trent Jr.also are expected to declare for the NBA draft.The 6-foot-2 Duval, who came into Duke as a top-10 recruit, struggled through an up-and-down campaign, and he played far more off the ball toward the end of the season, as senior Grayson Allen assumed more of the point guard duties.Several NBA executives told ESPN that the athletic Duval is a likely second-round pick in June's draft. Duval averaged 10.3 points and 5.6 assists, but NBA executives question his decision-making and also his perimeter shooting. Duval made just 31 of 107 shots from beyond the arc this past season."I loved my time here at Duke and I enjoyed every second of it," Duval said. "I want to thank all of the Duke fans, thank each of my teammates -- they're all brothers to me -- and each of the coaches that have helped me grow as a young man both on and off the court. I hope to be part of the Duke brotherhood the rest of my life."Duval is the 14th Duke freshman to declare for the draft, and the second this offseason.Duval's 207 assists were the fourth most by a Duke freshman, and he had four games with at least 10 assists.