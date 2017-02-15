SPORTS

Duke powers past Virginia 65-55 for big road ACC win

Amile Jefferson and Duke powered past Virginia for a big road ACC win on Wednesday night. (Steve Helber)

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Virginia (WTVD) --
Jayson Tatum scored 21 of his 28 points in the second half and No. 12 Duke pulled away late to beat No. 14 Virginia 65-55 on Wednesday night, the surging Blue Devils' sixth victory in a row.

Tatum hit three 3-pointers, all coming after the Cavaliers pulled within 43-42.

Luke Kennard added 16 points for the Blue Devils (21-5, 9-4 Atlantic Coast Conference), who are now tied for second in the league with Florida State and Louisville. All three are a game behind No. 10 North Carolina.

London Perrantes scored 14 points to lead Virginia (18-7, 8-5) and Ty Jerome had 13

Tatum who broke out with a 19-point second half performance in last week's win against the rival Tar Heels, made 6 of 7 3-pointers against the Cavaliers.

"It was a great team effort," Tatum told ESPN on Wednesday night. "To get this win, it was great for us."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

