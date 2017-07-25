Duke's Allen, Duval elevate Drive-by-Dunk Challenge

DURHAM, North Carolina (WTVD) --The Mannequin Challenge was something all of us could at least attempt to pull off. Stand still for a few seconds ... record ... hit send.
#DriveByDunking should be handled by professionals or at a minimum, tall and skillful amateurs.
The Duke duo of Grayson Allen and freshman Trevon Duval - the No. 1 ranked point guard in the nation - took the Drive-by-Dunk Challenge to a new level.
🚗💨🏀💪🔵😈— Duke Basketball (@DukeMBB) July 25, 2017
#DriveByDunkChallenge
cc: @GraysonJAllen and @DatGuy_Trey pic.twitter.com/npHwUr5mOR
Allen with a perfect pass on the Alley (Allen?)-oop through the sun roof.
You're on the clock, UNC and NC State.
