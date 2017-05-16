SPORTS

Duke's Krzyzewski still relishes the challenge

EMBED </>More Videos

Coach K talks about the changing game.

By
AMELIA ISLAND, Florida (WTVD) --
Mike Krzyzewski said with a smile Tuesday that he still loves college basketball, even though the game and the way it's coached and the manner in which teams are built has drastically changed in recent years.

Duke can largely pick and choose from among the nation's very best players, but even that is no guarantee of grand success at the college level.

Still - K says part of the joy of coaching is having to adapt to a different generation of players.

He says it keeps him young.

In his own words Tuesday, if you're constantly talking wistfully about the good old days of college basketball, then maybe it's time for you to go smoke a pipe and get out.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsDuke Blue Devils
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SPORTS
Top 10 things we learned from Day 1 at ACC meetings
Former Duke C Chase Jeter to transfer to Arizona
Roundball chatter: Did Frank Jackson make the right choice to leave Duke?
Kids name their little league team 'The Illuminati'
More Sports
Top Stories
5 dead, including infant in I-95 crash near SC border
Fight continues for Durham toddler with rare syndrome
Human remains found in wooded area of Orange County
Troopers ID woman killed in Johnston County crash
Watch ABC11's town hall on "Addiction: Hidden in plain sight"
Burr wants to talk to people at Trump-Russia meeting
Vehicle strikes, seriously injures 2 pedestrians in Chapel Hill
Show More
Raleigh man relates arduous battle with heroin addiction
New security video shows skull-mask robber raking in cash
50,000 NC children could lose food assistance benefits
Wake school leaders hope to avoid using 'rainy-day' funds
Swimmer who drowned at Jordan Lake identified
More News
Top Video
News Digest for Tuesday, May 16, 2017
Burr wants to talk to people at Trump-Russia meeting
5 dead, including infant in I-95 crash near SC border
Top 10 things we learned from Day 1 at ACC meetings
More Video