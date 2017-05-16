Duke's Krzyzewski still relishes the challenge

Mike Krzyzewski said with a smile Tuesday that he still loves college basketball, even though the game and the way it's coached and the manner in which teams are built has drastically changed in recent years.Duke can largely pick and choose from among the nation's very best players, but even that is no guarantee of grand success at the college level.Still - K says part of the joy of coaching is having to adapt to a different generation of players.He says it keeps him young.In his own words Tuesday, if you're constantly talking wistfully about the good old days of college basketball, then maybe it's time for you to go smoke a pipe and get out.