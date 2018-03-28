SPORTS

Duke's Marvin Bagley III will enter the NBA draft

Marvin Bagley III had his 13th double-double of the season. (Keith Srakocic)

DURHAM, NC --
Duke freshman Marvin Bagley III is entering the NBA draft.

Bagley announced his decision Wednesday on his verified Instagram account, saying he "learned a lot this year on and off of the court." He did not say in the post if he would hire an agent but is expected to be a high lottery pick.

The AP All-American and Atlantic Coast Conference player and rookie of the year led the conference in both scoring and rebounding, averaging 21.2 points and 11.3 rebounds for the Blue Devils.



Coach Mike Krzyzewski said in a statement that Bagley has "broken every record and he's really represented us at the highest level."

He's the first player from this group of Blue Devils to announce his draft decision, and the 12th Duke freshman to declare for the draft.
(Copyright ©2018 ABC11-WTVD-TV/DT. All Rights Reserved - The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
