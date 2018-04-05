SPORTS

Durham Bulls open season Thursday

(Credit: Durham Bulls)

DURHAM, NC (WTVD) --
The Durham Bulls are officially opening season play Thursday, April 5 against Charlotte at 6:05 p.m.


Last season the Bulls won the Triple-A National Championship after defeating Memphis in the title game in Scranton, Pennslyvania.

Since 1998, the Durham Bulls have been able to hang plenty of banners: 13 South Division crowns, five International League Governors' Cup championships and a second dose of overall Triple-A supremacy.

To purchase tickets click here.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsbaseballDurhamDurham County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Formula for Flyers: win 2 and they're in
Duke point guard Duval says he is going pro
NCCU baseball player reveals mental, emotional toll of broken jaw
Duke freshman Trevon Duval to join teammate Marvin Bagley III in NBA draft
More Sports
Top Stories
Pedestrian struck, seriously injured in Durham
8 arrests in major prescription opiate operation bust
Fire at scrap metal recycling center in downtown Durham
Audit: National Guard soldiers overpaid during Hurricane Matthew relief
Sheetz to hire 550 workers in North Carolina
Goldsboro native killed during Vietnam War will be laid to rest
3 new flu deaths reported; NC's total to 348 for season
DA: Man did the 'right thing' by pleading guilty to shooting Durham girl
Show More
Police arrest man accused of robbing 2 Durham banks
Garner police arrest man in gold jumpsuit who led them on pursuit
Mom of teen killed in Fayetteville wreck: 'This all could have been avoided'
Police: Charlotte woman found captive, severely beaten by boyfriend
Baby forgotten in car dies in South Carolina heat
More News