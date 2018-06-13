SPORTS

Durham soccer star takes to world stage to help clinch World Cup bid

Durham soccer star takes to the world stage to help clinch World Cup bid

Brianna Pinto, 18, of Durham is already among the brightest young stars on the US women's soccer scene. On Wednesday in Moscow, she added another line to her already glittering resume - United States emissary to FIFA.

Nominated for the role by her U20 National team coach, Pinto embraced the opportunity, working with former president Barack Obama's speechwriter to perfect her message.

Wednesday morning, she addressed the entire FIFA Congress, and indeed, the entire soccer world, speaking for just over a minute as part of the joint North American bid to land the 2026 World Cup.

She spoke of soccer's importance to her life, soccer's importance to the world at large, and why the USA is not only capable, but the perfect choice to host.

It worked. The World Cup is headed to North America in eight years, thanks in no small part to her efforts.

Mark Armstrong spoke exclusively to Pinto hours after her massive moment on the world stage.
