Durham track star Cha'Mia Rothwell sets Ivy League record

At age six, Cha'Mia Rothwell fell in love with track and field. (WTVD)

DURHAM (WTVD) --
At age six, Cha'Mia Rothwell fell in love with track and field.

Now she's turning heads on an even bigger stage at Dartmouth and has already made her mark in the record books.

