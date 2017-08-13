Today's Top Stories
WATCH NOW
GO
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Surrounding Area
TOP VIDEOS
Log in
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Surrounding Area
Categories
U.S. & World
North Carolina
Entertainment
Sports
Politics
Health
I-Team
Troubleshooter
Moneysaver
Distraction
Science Club
Station Info
About ABC11
EyeWitness Photos/Video
ABC11 Together
Events Calendar
TV Listings
Jobs
Shows
ABC11 Live Newscasts
ABC11 Perspectives
LAFF
Live Well Network
ABC11 Together: Making a difference in the community
Follow Us
SPORTS
Durham track star Cha'Mia Rothwell sets Ivy League record
Email
share
share
tweet
email
EMBED </>
More Videos
<iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=2304699" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>
At age six, Cha'Mia Rothwell fell in love with track and field. (WTVD)
WTVD
By
Ngozi Ekeledo
Sunday, August 13, 2017 09:43PM
DURHAM (WTVD) --
At age six, Cha'Mia Rothwell fell in love with track and field.
Now she's turning heads on an even bigger stage at Dartmouth and has already made her mark in the record books.
Watch the video for the full story.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sports
sports
running
durham county news
Durham
Email
share
share
tweet
email
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Please enable JavaScript to view comments.
SPORTS
Wake Forest's Khalid Thomas takes his game global
Tre Jones, brother of Tyus, set to follow footsteps at Duke
Mike Krzyzewski undergoes successful knee surgery
Coach Krzyzewski knee replacement being called a success
More Sports
Top Stories
4 hospitalized following accident in Johnston County
Woman killed at VA rally ID'd, vigil canceled
Officials: VA rally suspect pictured with racist group
US military says 2 American soldiers killed in Iraq
Mom of Virginia suspect speaks after deadly violence
Police: 17 immigrants found in south Texas 18-wheeler
4-month-old puppy found burned, with broken jaw
Officials: White nationalist rally linked to 3 deaths
Show More
Three Cary churches unite for vigil
Fayetteville holds community vigil standing by Charlottesville
Clayton man drowns while visiting Caswell Beach
Durham vigil calls for peace
Coach Krzyzewski knee replacement being called a success
More News
Top Video
Wake Forest's Khalid Thomas takes his game global
Three Cary churches unite for vigil
Durham vigil calls for peace
Woman killed at VA rally ID'd, vigil canceled
More Video
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Surrounding Area
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Surrounding Area
Categories
U.S. & World
North Carolina
Entertainment
Sports
Politics
Health
I-Team
Troubleshooter
Moneysaver
Distraction
Science Club
Station Info
About ABC11
EyeWitness Photos/Video
ABC11 Together
Events Calendar
TV Listings
Jobs
Shows
ABC11 Live Newscasts
ABC11 Perspectives
LAFF
Live Well Network
ABC11 Together: Making a difference in the community
Follow Us
GO
Follow Us
Privacy Policy
Children's Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Interest-Based Ads
Public Inspection File
Copyright © 2017 ABC Inc., WTVD-TV Raleigh-Durham