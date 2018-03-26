SPORTS

Eagles DE Bennett surrenders on charge of injury to elderly

Eagles DE Michael Bennett appears in Texas courtroom. Watch raw video from March 26, 2018.

HOUSTON --
Philadelphia Eagles All-Pro defensive end Michael Bennett has surrendered to authorities in Houston on a charge that he injured a paraplegic woman as he tried to get onto the field after last year's Super Bowl to celebrate with his brother.

Bennett made a brief court appearance Monday where the judge set his bond at $10,000 on a felony count of injury to the elderly. He was expected to post bail and be released.

Bennett was a spectator at the game at NRG Stadium in Houston in February 2017 when he tried to get onto the field immediately afterward to see his brother, Martellus Bennett, a tight end for the Patriots at the time.

Prosecutors allege he pushed through security personnel, including a 66-year-old woman in a wheelchair who was a stadium employee.

The Eagles acquired Michael Bennett from the Seattle Seahawks in a trade this offseason.
