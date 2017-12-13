EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=2778746" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Eastman speaks after NCCU promotion

When North Carolina Central's head football coach left last week to take a position on the Rice Universty coaching staff, NCCU was left with a couple of options - search for a new head coach or elevate a coach on staff.NCCU Director of Athletics Dr. Ingrid Wicker McCree decided to promote Granville Eastman from his defensive coordinator position to interim head coach for the 2018 season, in order to keep things in place.Being an interim coach is no stranger to Eastman. He served as the interim coach at Austin Peay State University from January - March in 2013.Yes, Eastman is the interim for the 2018 season. How does he remove that tag?Eastman told ABC11 some advice he received from NCCU Chancellor, Johnson O. Akinleye."Coach, my advice to you as a person who's gone through this process before is, be the head football coach like you going to be here for years to come, and that's what I plan on doing."Eastman went on to say, "Jerry Mack has built a great foundation here. The coaches understand our program, the players understand our program. I think we're to the point where we understand expectations. So, we're going to move forward and that direction where with the clear understanding that we want to have success on and off the field."Eastman knows with everything in place and no rebuild required here, "Obviously, I'm a very blessed man," Eastman said. "I'm kind of sitting in a situation don't mess it up, you know if I can be right frank."Eastman, who is the defensive coordinator, said he will continue in that role while serving his new role.NCCU finished the year at 7-4.