MOTHER'S DAY

ECU athlete's mom gets ultimate Mother's Day surprise

ECU football coach surprised a player's mother with a full scholarship (Credit: ECU Athletics via YouTube)

By
GREENVILLE, North Carolina (WTVD) --
By now, videos of coaches surprising walk-on players with the news that they've earned a scholarship have become almost commonplace. No less heartwarming and awesome, but certainly common.

One of the features of many of those videos? The athlete in question calling his parents with the good news.

East Carolina football and head coach Scottie Montgomery found a new twist on this trend ahead of Mother's Day - they gave one player's mother the good news first!

Check it out here:
