SPORTS

ESPN: N.C. State to hire UNC-Wilmington's Kevin Keatts as men's basketball coach

North Carolina-Wilmington head coach Kevin Keatts gestures against Duke in the first half in the first round of the NCAA college men's basketball tournament in Providence, R.I. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

RALEIGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Sources have told ESPN that N.C. State will hire UNC-Wilmington's Kevin Keatts as men's basketball coach, replacing Mark Gottfried who was fired after six seasons at N.C. State.

Keatts was interviewed Friday and has verbally accepted the job, multiple sources said.

Keatts, 44, took over a UNC-Wilmington program that had gone eight seasons without a postseason appearance and quickly turned the Seahawks around, with three consecutive postseason appearances, including back-to-back NCAA tournament berths.

Keatt's Seahawks lost a close game to Virginia 76-71 on Thursday in the opening round of this year's NCAA tournament. Last year, UNCW gave Duke fits before falling 93-85.

Keatts, who was hired at UNCW in 2014, went 72-28 in three seasons.

Before taking the job at UNC Wilmington, Keatts was an assistant under Rick Pitino at Louisville from 2011 to 2014. He was the head coach at Hargrave Military Academy in Virginia from 2003 to 2011 before being hired by Pitino.

He will replace Gottfried, who was fired after six seasons in Raleigh. Gottfried took the Wolfpack to the NCAA tournament in each of his first four seasons, but the program failed to live up to expectations the past two years and finished 13th in the ACC each season.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsNC State WolfpackRaleigh
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SPORTS
Justin Jackson's 21 points lead top-seeded UNC past Texas Southern 103-64
Sources: NC State reaches agreement with Kevin Keatts from UNC Wilmington
UNC rolls past Texas Southern 103-64 in its NCAA tournament opener
Hurricanes hope to play spoiler vs. Predators
More Sports
Top Stories
How did it happen?
Several Raleigh roads blocked due to fire aftermath
Monstrous fire destroys building in downtown Raleigh
PHOTOS: Huge fire in downtown Raleigh
Downtown Raleigh fire day after photos
Need help after the fire? Here's the info
Judges uphold NC Senate confirmations of Gov. Roy Cooper picks, throw out changes to elections board
Show More
UNC rolls past Texas Southern 103-64 in its NCAA tournament opener
Town hall participants vent on Rolesville High troubles
Police: 3 officers involved in fatal standoff shooting
Firefighters battle house fire in Raleigh
Agents find 4 people stuffed in car trying to enter US
More News
Photos
Downtown Raleigh fire day after photos
PHOTOS: Huge fire in downtown Raleigh
Growers break out the sprinklers to protect strawberries
Images from the March 2017 blizzard
More Photos