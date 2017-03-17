Sources have told ESPN that N.C. State will hire UNC-Wilmington's Kevin Keatts as men's basketball coach, replacing Mark Gottfried who was fired after six seasons at N.C. State.Keatts was interviewed Friday and has verbally accepted the job, multiple sources said.Keatts, 44, took over a UNC-Wilmington program that had gone eight seasons without a postseason appearance and quickly turned the Seahawks around, with three consecutive postseason appearances, including back-to-back NCAA tournament berths.Keatt's Seahawks lost a close game to Virginia 76-71 on Thursday in the opening round of this year's NCAA tournament. Last year, UNCW gave Duke fits before falling 93-85.Keatts, who was hired at UNCW in 2014, went 72-28 in three seasons.Before taking the job at UNC Wilmington, Keatts was an assistant under Rick Pitino at Louisville from 2011 to 2014. He was the head coach at Hargrave Military Academy in Virginia from 2003 to 2011 before being hired by Pitino.He will replace Gottfried, who was fired after six seasons in Raleigh. Gottfried took the Wolfpack to the NCAA tournament in each of his first four seasons, but the program failed to live up to expectations the past two years and finished 13th in the ACC each season.