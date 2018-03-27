DURHAM, NC (WTVD) --On Tuesday reports circulated that Duke associate head coach Jeff Capel is expected to be hired as Pittsburgh's new head men's basketball coach.
ESPN's basketball insider Jeff Goodman first tweeted: "Pittsburgh expected to hire Duke assistant Jeff Cape, source told ESPN." around 9 a.m. on Tuesday.
Pittsburgh expected to hire Duke assistant Jeff Capel, source told ESPN.— Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanESPN) March 27, 2018
Around 12 p.m. Maria Taylor, ESPN college basketball reporter, tweeted: "It's a done deal."
It’s a done deal... @jeffcapel is headed to Pittsburgh MBB Capel had his final meeting with Pitt yesterday and official press conference is set for tomorrow.— Maria Taylor (@MariaTaylor7) March 27, 2018
Jeff Capel, a former Duke star, coached with the program for seven seasons including four seasons as an associate head coach. Prior to coaching at Duke, Capel was a collegiate head coach for nine years.
Capel owns a 175-110 record as a head coach between his time at VCU and Oklahoma. He has three NCAA Tournament appearances including taking Oklahoma University to the Elite Eight in 2008.
Pittsburgh went 8-24 this past season and 0-18 in ACC play.