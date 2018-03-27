Pittsburgh expected to hire Duke assistant Jeff Capel, source told ESPN. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanESPN) March 27, 2018

On Tuesday reports circulated that Duke associate head coach Jeff Capel is expected to be hired as Pittsburgh's new head men's basketball coach.ESPN's basketball insider Jeff Goodman first tweeted: "Pittsburgh expected to hire Duke assistant Jeff Cape, source told ESPN." around 9 a.m. on Tuesday.Around 12 p.m. Maria Taylor, ESPN college basketball reporter, tweeted: "It's a done deal."Jeff Capel, a former Duke star, coached with the program for seven seasons including four seasons as an associate head coach. Prior to coaching at Duke, Capel was a collegiate head coach for nine years.Capel owns a 175-110 record as a head coach between his time at VCU and Oklahoma. He has three NCAA Tournament appearances including taking Oklahoma University to the Elite Eight in 2008.Pittsburgh went 8-24 this past season and 0-18 in ACC play.