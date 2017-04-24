SPORTS

Falcons player Mohamed Sanu receives heartfelt thank you note from family on plane

(John Bazemore)

For better or for worse, professional athletes are role models for kids around the world, and former Rutgers player Mohamed Sanu just showed one family that it can definitely be for the better.

The Falcons wide receiver was recently on a flight sitting in front of a family that gave him a hand-written note as they were exiting the plane. Sanu tweeted a picture of that note, with the parents thanking him for being a role model for their 10-year-old son who sat behind him, watched him study plays, make healthy food decisions and be polite to everyone around him.

Sanu said that the note definitely put a smile on his face.
Related Topics:
sportsnfl
Load Comments
SPORTS
WATCH: UNC students try out water log rolling
TE Thaddeus Moss announces transfer to LSU
Sources: Duke freshman Frank Jackson to enter NBA draft, won't sign agent
Family writes sweet note to NFL receiver after flight
More Sports
Top Stories
First Alert Mode: Flood watch as rain continues
Man charged in Durham double shooting
Men in American flag masks rob Fayetteville Taco Bell
Man wanted in 4 Raleigh Burger King robberies
Child falls from back of church bus
Confederate monuments being removed in New Orleans
Ferry slams into breakwater in Canary Islands
Show More
Man shot to death south of Goldsboro
Police search for Raleigh Inn shooter
1 dead after crash near I-40/85 split in Orange County
Police search for 5-year-old boy; father arrested
Clayton man arrested after chase, almost hit patrol car
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Walk to defeat ALS
PHOTOS: Raleigh March for Science
PHOTOS: Chapel Hill home heavily damaged by fire
PHOTOS: Close call when SUV lands in pond near Vass
More Photos