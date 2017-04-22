BUZZWORTHY

Family leaves heartwarming note after sitting behind NFL receiver on flight

A family left this heartwarming note for NFL receiver Mohamed Sanu (Credit: Mohamed Sanu/Twitter )

You never how your actions can influence others around you, especially small children.

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Mohamed Sanu learned that lesson after getting a note from someone who sat behind him on a flight, WSOC reports.

Friday night, Sanu tweeted a photo of the note saying, "This definitely put a smile on my face."

The note reads:

"Hi! You don't know us, but we wanted to thank you. Our son sat behind you on this flight and watched you. He saw you studying your plays, watched you make healthy choices with your snacks, food and drink. He watched how polite you were to everyone. He is only 10 but just made an elite hockey team and we are on our way to training in CT. You are an inspiration to children and for that, you should be proud! Thank you and Best of Luck!"



The heartwarming note is signed, 'The Family That Sat Behind You.'

The tweet has more than 3,000 likes and over 700 retweets.

The Atlanta Falcons tweeted a response saying Sanu is a role model on and off the field and they are "proud to have this guy on our team."


