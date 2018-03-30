SPORTS
Faulk scores as Hurricanes beat Capitals 4-1

WASHINGTON -- Justin Faulk scored midway through the second period, and the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Washington Capitals 4-1 on Friday night to stay in the playoff race.

The Hurricanes, who haven't made the playoffs for the last eight years, have won four of five. Carolina, which has four games remaining, remains a long shot to qualify for the postseason.

Metropolitan Division-leading Washington had won five in a row. Michal Kempny scored his first goal with the Capitals after he was acquired in a February trade with Chicago.

Carolina goaltender Scott Darling stopped 20 shots, and Braden Holtby had 26 saves for Washington.

Kempny put the Capitals in front at 2:35 of the second, but Carolina's Derek Ryan quickly responded. He beat Holtby for his 14th goal at 3:15.

Faulk's eighth goal of the season put the Hurricanes ahead to stay at 11:43. It was Faulk's first goal since he scored three times in a 7-3 victory over the Los Angeles Kings on Feb. 13.

Sebastian Aho's 28th goal at 14:36 of the third made it 3-1, and Brock McGinn added an empty-netter at 17:50.

Game notes
Washington coach Barry Trotz said he enjoyed the story of emergency goalie Scott Foster's outstanding performance for Chicago on Thursday night. Trotz doesn't know who the Capitals' emergency goalies are. "I just know that we have them," Trotz said. "Someone has a phone book with numbers. If you need a goalie, you start phoning. ... I'd like to meet them, just not on our bench." ... Washington F Lars Eller played in his 600th career game.

UP NEXT

Hurricanes: Host New York Rangers on Saturday

Capitals: Visit Pittsburgh on Sunday

