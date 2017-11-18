SPORTS

Fayetteville State beats Wingate, 65-55, in home opener

Josh Bryant, and Willie Gilmore propelled FSU past Wingate on Saturday. (Fayetteville State University)

FAYETTEVILLE, North Carolina (WTVD) --
With some hometown talent propelling Fayetteville State, the Broncos defeated Wingate 65-55 on Saturday in their home opener

Former Seventy-First High School standout Josh Bryant and E.E. Smith star Willie Gilmore combined for 41 of the Broncos 65 points.

"Any time you can beat a very good basketball team in your own building with your fans is always a big win," said Head Coach Ken Spencer. "We have a young basketball team, we are learning on the fly, and we are growing. So, every win is a big win for us."

Bryant led the way with 26 points on 10-of-16 shooting while Willie Gilmore added 15 points and dished out six assists.

The Broncos shot 45.1% (23-of-51) from the field compared to the Bulldogs 40.4% (21-of-52). FSU converted 16 turnovers into 20 points.

The Broncos improved to 1-2. The Bulldogs fell to 2-2.

Fayetteville State will travel to Morris College in Sumter, S.C. on Tuesday for a 7 p.m. tipoff.
