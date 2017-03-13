SPORTS

Fayetteville team's impact more than just baseball

EMBED </>More News Videos

A closer look at the economic impact of baseball in Fayetteville.

By
FAYETTEVILLE, North Carolina (WTVD) --
The Houston Astros will set up shop on Hay Street to oversee the construction happening just a block away on the new baseball park. But for Fayetteville Mayor Nat Robertson, the stadium's impact is bigger than baseball.

The Astros' farm team is expected to provide a serious economic boost.

Watch the video above for the full report as plans get into full swing.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsbaseballtourismfun stuffHouston AstrosFayetteville
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Astros bring Minor League Baseball back to Fayetteville
SPORTS
Texas Southern-North Carolina Preview
Troy-Duke Preview
A Duke Carolina National Championship? It's possible
NCAA tip off times for North Carolina teams
More Sports
Top Stories
Leesville Rd parents rip school action on racist video
Cooper calls for 'bathroom bill' repeal in State of State
Senators urge VA hospital action after troubling report
Teacher at Charlotte preschool accused of fondling boys
Garner woman: AT&T drags foot on service, but not bill
Congress' analyst: 14M lose coverage under GOP health bill
5-year-old killed in 3-car Raleigh wreck
Show More
NC child found alive after parents were shot to death
Man shot to death in Durham identified
North Carolina starts test program for growing hemp
Chatham County letter carrier wins $1 million prize
Raleigh police make arrest in Friday bank robbery
More News
Top Video
News Digest for Monday, March 13, 2017
Leesville Rd parents rip school action on racist video
NC child found alive after parents were shot to death
Johnston County teen driving program paying off
More Video