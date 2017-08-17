Finley settles in at NC State

School has started at NC State as training camp for the football team rolls on.After sixteen practices, things seem to be moving along on schedule for the Wolfpack. Getting through the August heat is one thing, as they look ahead to South Carolina on September 2nd.One guy who feels more settled is quarterback Ryan Finley.The transfer from Boise State was just trying to learn the names of his new teammates this time a year ago, said Wolfpack Head Coach Dave Doeren.Good news for Finley, he was named to two preseason watch lists for quarterbacks.Earlier this summer, he was named as candidate to the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award and this week was named Manning Award Watch List.Finley threw for over 3,000 yards and 18 touchdowns 2016 season in leading the Wolfpack to a 7-6 overall record and a bowl win over SEC opponent Vanderbilt."I was excited about it, but the work is still ahead us," Finley said.Plenty of work ahead as the countdown to the 2017 season is a little over two weeks away.