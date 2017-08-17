SPORTS

Finley settles in at NC State

EMBED </>More Videos

Finley settles in at NC State

By
RALEIGH (WTVD) --
School has started at NC State as training camp for the football team rolls on.

After sixteen practices, things seem to be moving along on schedule for the Wolfpack. Getting through the August heat is one thing, as they look ahead to South Carolina on September 2nd.


One guy who feels more settled is quarterback Ryan Finley.

The transfer from Boise State was just trying to learn the names of his new teammates this time a year ago, said Wolfpack Head Coach Dave Doeren.

Good news for Finley, he was named to two preseason watch lists for quarterbacks.

Earlier this summer, he was named as candidate to the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award and this week was named Manning Award Watch List.

Finley threw for over 3,000 yards and 18 touchdowns 2016 season in leading the Wolfpack to a 7-6 overall record and a bowl win over SEC opponent Vanderbilt.

"I was excited about it, but the work is still ahead us," Finley said.

Plenty of work ahead as the countdown to the 2017 season is a little over two weeks away.

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
sportsnc stateRaleighWake County
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SPORTS
The NCAA vs. North Carolina heads to a familiar phase -- waiting
UNC's hearing with NCAA concludes
UNC now awaits NCAA ruling in academic case after hearing
History suggests Duke's road to the title won't be as easy as you think
More Sports
Top Stories
Durham schools to ban Confederate flag and Nazi swastika
Mom speaks out about man accused of molesting her child
Raleigh woman homeless after paying contractor $90K
NC Senate leader pens op-ed on Charlottesville aftermath
Duke Chapel's General Robert E. Lee statue vandalized
13 dead, more than 50 hurt in Barcelona terror attack
Trump tweets support for preserving Confederate statues
2 charged after body found in Harnett County backyard
Show More
8 now charged in destruction of Confederate statue
Wake County Manager Jim Hartmann stepping down in October
Stonewall Jackson descendants call for statue's removal
UNC's hearing with NCAA concludes
2 families, 2 missing daughters, 2 sets of remains, both fighting for closure
More News
Top Video
Durham schools to ban Confederate flag and Nazi swastika
Mom speaks out about man accused of molesting her child
8 now charged in destruction of Confederate statue
2 charged after body found in Harnett County backyard
More Video