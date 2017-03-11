Fittingly, in New York, Valvano honored as ACC legend

About a decade ago, the ACC started honoring a basketball legend from each school. For whatever rhyme or reason, Jim Valvano is the recipient from N.C. State this year.With the ACC Tournament being held in New York, the timing is perfect.Born in Queens and raised on Long Island, Jimmy V was New York through and through.Five of his former players are ACC legends including Dereck Whittenberg, one of the senior stars of Valvano's 1983 NCAA champion Wolfpack team.Friday morning, on behalf of the V Foundation, Whittenberg presented a large check to a local New York cancer center.Valvano would have turned 71 on Friday.Being honored as an ACC legend is quite the birthday present.Watch the video above for the full story.