Fleming helps ECU slip past Campbell, 69-66

Marcus Burk dropped in 21 for Campbell, but the Camels fell just short against the Pirates on Monday. (Will Bratton/Campbell University)

GREENVILLE, North Carolina --
Isaac Fleming scored 19 points, including the go-ahead bucket, and East Carolina rallied in the second half to slip past Campbell for a 69-66 win Monday night.

Trailing by 17 with 15 minutes left, East Carolina (5-4) steadily chipped away over the second half, cutting the gap 64-60 on Fleming's layup with 3:10 left.

Campbell (4-5) stretched it back to six with Marcus Burk's dunk but it was the last points the Camels would score as East Carolina took over from there, hitting 5 for 6 from the free throw line and then getting Fleming's go-ahead layup with 34 seconds left. Jabari Craig and Kentrell Barkley each went 1 for 2 from the line to seal East Carolina's third straight win.

B.J. Tyson added 16 points and grabbed seven rebounds and Barkley finished with 14 points for East Carolina, which outscored Campbell 39-24 in the second half and shot 51 percent from the field overall.

In the first half, Campbell used a four-minute, 12-0 run to take a 42-30 advantage into the break.

Burk led the Camels with 21 points, Shane Whitfield added 12 and Cory Gensler had 10 with 11 rebounds. Burk has scored at least 20 points in six of his last seven games.
